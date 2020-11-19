STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Male elephant electrocuted by illegal electric fence in Sirumugai

An inquiry by forest officials revealed that a banana plantation owner set the fence up illegally to prevent wild boars from attacking his crops.

Published: 19th November 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old male elephant was electrocuted to death in Sirumugai forest range on Wednesday. The animal is said to have come in contact with an electric fence, which was erected illegally, at a private farmland in Puthukadu near Pethikkuttai.

An inquiry by forest officials revealed that a banana plantation owner named Murugesan set the fence up illegally to prevent wild boars from attacking his crops. He electrified the fence by drawing a power supply from his motor pump room.

According to TANGEDCO sources, Murugesan was given a three-phase connection (440 volts) for domestic use and a separate line for agriculture use. An inquiry is underway to find whether Murugesan drew power for the fence from the domestic or the agriculture line.

Local opposition

Forest officials faced local opposition while securing Murugesan. "When range officer Senthil Kumar was taking Murugesan to the Sirumugai forest range office for an inquiry, his bike was intercepted by villagers. A few youngsters prevented Senthil from discharging his duty and rescued Murugesan,” District Forest Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division D Venkatesh said.

“We alerted the Sirumugai police and sought their protection for our staff. Later, the village headman brought Murugesan to the range office after which the latter was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972," Venkatesh said.

First electrocution in 2020

Taking stock of the situation, Venkatesh said that 21 elephant deaths were reported from seven forest ranges of the Coimbatore Forest Division in 2020. Of these 11 elephants died of natural causes, four due to infighting, each one due to gunshot, accident, pregnancy, age and electrocution. An elephant calf was also stillborn at Sembukkarai forest near Anaikatti.

This is the first time a jumbo has been electrocuted to death in Sirumugai range this year. In April 2019, a 10-year-old tusker was electrocuted after it came in contact with a live wire in a banana plantation near Bhavanisagar Dam.

Negligence of officials?

Meanwhile, wildlife activists blame forest officials for the elephant's death.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, city-based wildlife activist K Mohanraj said that the animal's death has brought to light the negligence of both the forest and TANGEDCO officials. "The death could have been averted if the officials had inspected the area to check for illegal electric fences," he opined. "The Madras High Court has already ordered the removal of illegal fences near the Bhavanisagar Dam. It is the forest department's duty to watch out for violators and curb such deaths in the future," Mohanraj said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TANGEDCO banana plantation
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp