Puducherry ministers wear 'Virus Shut Out' product to keep COVID-19 at bay

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Ministers are wearing ‘Virus Shut Out’ products to keep the coronavirus at bay. PWD Minister A Namassivayam and Revenue Minister MOHF Shajahan have been seen wearing the blue coloured ‘ Virus Shut Out ’ hanging from their necks while participating in government meetings, functions and public interactions.

The sellers of ‘Virus Shut out’ claim reduced chance of infection from the COVID-19 and other viruses, planktonic bacteria etc. They look like an identification lanyard which people wear at conferences and is a little blue packet filled with chemicals (Chlorine dioxide) that are said to restrict the virus by a metre from the wearer. The product expires in 30 days and has to be discarded.

The products manufactured by a Japanese company are being sold online by Amazon India, Flipkart and other portals along with some shops. It costs around Rs 35 to Rs 40 per piece and is sold in packs.

Puducherry PWD minister A Namassivayam wearing the “Virus shut out” product at a function to launch the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Breakfast scheme for school students on November 12. | EPS

While the efficacy is not established and some countries have even banned the products as the chlorine dioxide in the pouch can be harmful to the human body. However, the two ministers are giving this product a shot as additional protection.

Sources close to one of the ministers said that the product has been procured from Chennai. Not only the ministers but their associates are also wearing them whenever they are in public places or in crowded places.

Welfare Minister M Kandasamy and Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan were infected by COVID-19 and subsequently recovered.

Initially, Namassivayam stayed away from his office and physical participation in government meetings while Shajahan made a restricted presence. However with elections due next year and meetings, interaction with the public has become a necessity and they have to keep themselves protected, explained a supporter of a minister.