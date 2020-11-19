STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Respond on time required to pass law against e-gambling, HC tells TN

The directions were issued on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Muthukumar of Madurai to ban online gambling.

Published: 19th November 2020 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sought reply from the State on time required to pass legislation against online gambling in Tamil Nadu. Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi also directed the Centre to respond on its stand on the issue of online gambling.

The directions were issued on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Muthukumar of Madurai to ban online gambling. When the case was heard on Wednesday, the Additional Advocate General (AAG) Sricharan Rangarajan, appearing on behalf of State government, cited Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s recent public statement against the online gambling menace and explained that the government is contemplating on forming a law against online gambling.

The judges replied that though they appreciate the government for its efforts, they want the government to take necessary steps as expeditiously as possible as everyday precious lives are lost due to online gambling.

They directed the AAG to submit an affidavit on the time required by the government to take action against the menace. Meanwhile, they also wanted to know the Centre’s stand on the issue by the next hearing. The matter was adjourned to November 24.

Another PIL of the same nature but seeking action against celebrities including cricketer Virat Kohli, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, actors Tamannaah, Rana Daggubati among others, who reportedly feature in advertisements that endorse online gambling, will be heard today.

HC refuses to order re-postmortem
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to order a re-postmortem on the body of Selvamurugan, who allegedly died in police custody at the Virudhachalam sub-jail. The court directed jurisdictional magistrate to consider the representation seeking re-postmortem. Justice T Ravichandran passed the order while disposing of a plea moved by the wife of the deceased.

Selva was arrested on October 28 in connection with a theft and remanded. On November 4, he suffered epilepsy in the prison and was rushed to a government hospital at Virudhachalam, said State Public Prosecutor. The judicial magistrate-I, Virudhachalam, was present when the entire post-mortem was carried out, along with relatives of the petitioner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court e-gambling
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp