Sasikala’s release won’t alter the AIADMK stand: Palaniswami

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: The release of VK Sasikala from Bengaluru prison will not change the AIADMK’s decision to keep her and her relatives away from the party and government affairs, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Wednesday.

Palaniswami’s statement came just hours after news broke that the `10 crore fine imposed on Sasikala – the one-time confidant of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa – in connection with the disproportionate assets case had been deposited at a Bengaluru court. Sasikala’s lawyer said that she is likely to be released soon.

“There will be no change in the party stand on matters concerning Sasikala,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the media in Coimbatore. The statement assumes significance as it’s the first time that Palaniswami has made a public statement on Sasikala’s release and her future in the AIADMK. Sasikala is likely to be released on January 27, 2021, just months ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. As a result, the development had set off speculation in political circles.

The AMMK, meanwhile, claimed her release would have an impact on the State politics. “We are eagerly awaiting Chinnamma’s release,” said AMMK spokesperson CR Saraswathi. “She has to reveal our future strategy. We are sure that she will make an impact on the State politics, given her past contributions,” she said.

Rs 10 cr fine remitted

The fine of Rs 10 crore, imposed on Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case, was remitted to the 34th City Civil Court, Bengaluru, by way of demand drafts, N Raja Senthoor Pandian, Sasikala’s counsel said