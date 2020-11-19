STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 1,707 COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

After 2,251 people were discharged following treatment, Tamil Nadu now has 13,907 active cases.

Published: 19th November 2020 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

medical counselling, Chennai

Medical counselling held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,707 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths, taking the tally to 7,64,989 and toll to 11,550 on Thursday. The number of active cases in the state has fallen below 14,000. After 2,251 people were discharged following treatment, Tamil Nadu now has 13,907 active cases.

While Chennai reported 471 cases, its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 119, 98 and 138 cases respectively. Meanwhile, Coimbatore reported 149 cases and Dindigul (6), Perambalur (2) and Tenkasi (5) reported cases in the single digits. The state tested 67,115 samples and 66,365 people on the day. 

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased, only one patient had no comorbid conditions. Meanwhile, Molecular Laboratory at The Childs Trust Medical Research Foundation in Chennai has been approved for COVID-19 testing recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu coronavirus Chennai coronavirus Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp