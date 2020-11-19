Tamil Nadu reports 1,707 COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,707 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths, taking the tally to 7,64,989 and toll to 11,550 on Thursday. The number of active cases in the state has fallen below 14,000. After 2,251 people were discharged following treatment, Tamil Nadu now has 13,907 active cases.

While Chennai reported 471 cases, its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 119, 98 and 138 cases respectively. Meanwhile, Coimbatore reported 149 cases and Dindigul (6), Perambalur (2) and Tenkasi (5) reported cases in the single digits. The state tested 67,115 samples and 66,365 people on the day.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased, only one patient had no comorbid conditions. Meanwhile, Molecular Laboratory at The Childs Trust Medical Research Foundation in Chennai has been approved for COVID-19 testing recently.