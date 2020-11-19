STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two Nellai temples get BHOG certificate by FSSAI

In a first in south India, FSSAI gave the certificate for fulfilling safety and quality standards

Published: 19th November 2020 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The popular Nellaiappar Temple in Tirunelveli and Sankaranarayanar Temple in Sankarankoil have received Blissful Hygiene Offering to God (BHOG), a quality certificate issued to temples by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The BHOG certificate is issued with an objective of ensuring safety and quality of ‘prasadam’ and other eatables distributed to devotees. While a few temples in the northern States had received the certificates last year, the Nellaiappar and  Sankaranarayanar temples are the first in South India to get the certificate.

The temples were given the certificate recently after the HR&CE department fulfilled the FSSAI standards. The process of issuance of BHOG certificate began with a pre-audit by a FSSAI-authorised external food safety consultant called ‘Parikshan’. 

During the pre-audit, the empanelled agency looked into various parameters such as cleanliness at kitchen, availability of infrastructure to prepare quality prasadam, cleanliness of vessels, pest control system, lightening facility at kitchen and awareness levels of quality among temple employees. 

In addition, standard of ingredients and lab testing of water used for preparing prasadam and adherence to labelling regulations of packed food items were also studied. A report was given to temple authorities to rectify the defects found during the pre-audit. After the HR&CE administration resolved the complaints pointed out,  Parikshan conducted a final audit. 

“After the agency submitted a report recommending the certificate, top officials conducted a final inspection at the temples, following which BHOG certificate was awarded,” M Jegadish Chandra Bose, Designated Officer, FSSAI, Tirunelveli, said. The auditing agency will inspect the temples once in three months to monitor standards. 

While the Tirumala Tirupati Temple is yet to get the certificate, two temples in Tirunelveli have received it, making them the first in South India, Bose added.  Though FSSAI notified the launch of BHOG certification for temples in late 2017, the project gained momentum in 2019. 

Explaining the significance of the certificate, a senior FSSAI official said the quality tag now would ensure that the packed prasadam such as murukku, laddu and athirasam sold at temples carry an expiry date along with MRP. 

“The use of used cooking oil for preparing prasadam, which is rampant several places of worship, will be completely eliminated. The prasadam will be suitable for consumption by the elderly and children,” the official added.  

The pre-audit has been completed in all major temples across the State, but certification process hit a roadblock owing to the pandemic. The eatables offered to devotees at temples have been covered under the Food Safety Act and the FSSAI has been issuing licence to temples and contractors who manufacture prasadam since January 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FSSAI
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp