CM unveils Rs 123 crore projects; disburses Rs 46 crore aid to over 6,800

By Express News Service

SALEM: Cheif Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday unveiled 86 finished projects worth Rs 123.53 crore and distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 46.32 crore to 6,832 beneficiaries. He also laid the foundation stone for 44 new projects worth Rs 118.93 crore and flagged off 10 new vehicles worth Rs 3.09 crore, meant for various departments at an event held in Vanavasi Polytechnic College near Tharamangalam in Salem.

Inaugurating a multipurpose hostel constructed at a cost of Rs 9 crore on the college premises, he said the initiative was taken based on a request raised by the college administration. “Most of the students here come from below the poverty line segment. The college was established in 2018 at Rs 23 crore based on people’s requests during the 2011 and 2016 Assembly elections.

Presently, 677 boys and 189 girls are studying here,” he said addressing a gathering. Palaniswami listed out other projects under progress and said the government has initiated works to desilt more than 100 lakes in Mettur, Omalur, Edappadi, and Sankagiri at a cost of Rs 44.43 crore.

He also announced the reopening of Tamil Nadu Magnesite Limited at Thathayangarpatti village near Omalur and said that the company was shut in 2018 due to issues of environmental clearances. “It gives me pleasure to inform that TANMAG, which was unveiled by former CM MG Ramachandran in 1979, has been reopened today.

The company now has approvals from Environment Ministry, State Pollution Control Board, and has also sought the public opinion,” he said, adding that a compensation amount of Rs 72 crore has also been disbursed to Department of Mines and Geology.

He said that the PSU would provide employment opportunities to more than 2,500 people directly and indirectly. Later in the day, the Chief Minister visited oversaw developmental works initiated in the district, and took part in a consecration ceremony of Sri Sendraya Perumal Temple in Periyasoragai in the district.