STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack

A 70-year-old tribal woman was reportedly trampled to death by a wild elephant at Mullankadu near Boluvampatti Forest Range on Thursday.

Published: 20th November 2020 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

death

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 70-year-old tribal woman was reportedly trampled to death by a wild elephant at Mullankadu near Boluvampatti Forest Range on Thursday. Sources in the forest department said that the elderly woman – S Maruthammal from Sarkar Porathi tribal village – was found dead about 100 metres from Sarkar Porathi Bus Stop in the reserve forest of Boluvampatti Block II.

The forest staff found footprints of pachyderms near her body, which was sent to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for postmortem examination. Later, the woman’s body was handed over to her relatives.

Boluvampatti Range officer Arokiyasamy told Express, “On Tuesday, Maruthammal left home after informing her daughter that she was going to collect the old-age pension. However, she did not return until night. So, the incident could have happened during the evening.

There are chances for the woman to be trampled to death by the elephant as her left leg was fractured.”
Arokiyasamy added that the department handed over an initial compensation of `50,000 to the deceased’s daughter Vijaya.

One injured
In another incident, a Matvarayapuram resident sustained grievous injuries in a wild pachyderm attack at Kodungkarai Pallam near Periyanaickenpalayam forest range on Thursday. According to sources, the victim — C Sakthivel Angel Garden — encountered the animal around 7 am. Sakthivel sustained grievous injuries on his leg, chest and hip as he was reportedly pushed down by the elephant. He is being treatment at Kottathurai tribal hospital in Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribal woman elephant
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp