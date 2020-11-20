STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Home Minister Amit Shah to open Rs 380 crore reservoir

The inauguration will be presided over by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Published: 20th November 2020 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

The Kannankottai-Thervoy Kandigai reservoir will be the fifth one to cater to the drinking water needs of Chennai city

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The new Kannankottai-Thervoy Kandigai reservoir in Thiruvallur district, touted to be Chennai’s fifth reservoir to meet its drinking water needs, will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

The inauguration will be presided over by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. A statement from the government on Thursday said the new reservoir will help meet Chennai’s growing water needs. The reservoir, built at a cost of  Rs 380 crore, was announced by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2012.
The reservoir spans over 1,485 acres, out of which 800.6 acres were patta land and 54.59 acres procured from the Forest Department.

Provisions have been made to supply 66 million litres of drinking water to the city. Currently, Chennai’s drinking water needs, which amounts to an average of 1 TMC a month, are catered to by Poondi, Chembarambakkam, Sholavaram and Red Hills reservoirs.

According to the release, the addition of the fifth reservoir will increase the supply from 11 TMC to 11.75 TMC. The government’s efforts have pushed Chennai from being a water-scarce city to a surplus city, according to the release. 

It also pointed out that the State’s efforts have been acknowledged by the Union government, which announced Tamil Nadu as the ‘Best State’ for the National Water Awards 2019 presented by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp