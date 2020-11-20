STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IAS officers appointed to monitor revision of photo electoral rolls

The Election Commission of India has appointed 10 IAS officers to monitor the ongoing special summary revision of photo electoral rolls 2021.

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India has appointed 10 IAS officers to monitor the ongoing special summary revision of photo electoral rolls 2021. According to a statement from the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, the observers will monitor the revision process in the districts allocated to them.

They will make at least three visits to the districts allocated to them during the entire period of revision. They will visit some of the polling stations, convene meetings with representatives of political parties and meet the public for any roll related complaints/issues. They will later submit a report to the Election Commission of India.  

The following are the observers who have been appointed: Dr Atul Anand,  Commissioner of Economics & Statistics, has been appointed observer for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts;  R. Kirlosh Kumar, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board has been appointed for Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts; Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited, has been appointed for Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar districts; M.S. Shanmugam, Commissioner of Museums, has been appointed for Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts; Jothi Nirmalasamy, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women Limited, has been appointed for Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.

 M. Vallalar, Commissioner, Milk Production & Dairy Development Department, has been appointed for Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem and Tiruvannamalai; S. Sivashanmugaraja, Managing Director, TNPL, has been appointed for Namakkal, Karur and Dindigul; T. Abraham, Commissioner of Social Welfare, has been appointed for Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai and Sivaganga districts; M. Karunakaran, Director of Handlooms & Textiles, has been appointed for Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tirupur and Erode districts; Sajjansingh R. Chavan, Commissioner of Civil Supplies & Consumer Protection, has been appointed for Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy and Cuddalore districts. 
 

