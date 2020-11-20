Indian Bank empowers more entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Bank on Thursday completed training its third batch attending ‘MSME Prerana’, an online business-mentoring programme for MSMEs, at the Indian Bank’s Corporate Centre.

The initiative, launched in October by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is aimed at empowering MSME entrepreneurs through skill development and capacity-building workshops in the local language. It is the brainchild of the bank MD and CEO, Padmaja Chunduru.

The programme is conducted through interactive web sessions and each candidate will have to attend 12 sessions. Indian Bank is mainly focusing on those involved in micro and small enterprises. “On completion, the entrepreneurs will have full understanding of financial and managerial skills, capacity to handle crises in business, understand the dynamics of credit rating and risk management,” said PC Dash, programme adviser.

All three programmes were conducted in Tamil. “We want to expand the programme pan-India, and aim at imparting these skills to at least 1,500 people within a year.” The initiative is in collaboration with Poornatha & Co, a firm that designs entrepreneurial development programmes in regional languages using online web-based interactive sessions and case studies.