Stalin flays govt for silence on ONGC project

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday questioned the State government’s silence on Centre’s nod for off shore drillings of hydrocarbon in delta regions in a virutal meeting held in Mayiladuthurai.

Addressing hundreds of party cadres and functionaries after unveiling the portrait of Nagapattinam North district’s late deputy district secretary D Sathiyendran, he said, “I read a report that the Centre has signed a deal with ONGC to extract hydrocarbon from sea near Tamil Nadu.

The hydrocarbon deal also includes extracting hydrocarbon from Cauvery delta. Hydrocarbon projects are being allowed deep sea (offshore) in addition to farm lands (onshore). Why has the Chief Minister and the Ministers from Cauvery delta not raised the impact of such projects on fishers, farmers and all people.”

