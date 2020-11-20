Stalin is an arm-chair critic of govt, says EPS

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday accused DMK president MK Stalin of “spreading false propaganda” against the government and advised him to uphold the stature of his position as Leader of Opposition by sharing constructive criticism with the public.

Informing that the spread of Covid-19 in the State is well within control, he said Stalin was among the critics from the Opposition who mocked at the government a few months ago for not handling the virus spread effectively like New Delhi and Kerala.

“Presently, Tamil Nadu is in a safe zone, even as the numbers are increasing in the national capital and the neighbouring State. Now, none of the critics is commenting about it,” Palaniswami told a gathering in Salem. Commenting on the revival of the economy in the State post-lockdown, Palaniwami said various sectors, including agriculture, have bounced back to normalcy with 100 per cent participation of the workforce due to efforts taken by the government.

Drawing parallels with other States in terms of State GDP, Palaniswami said Tamil Nadu was able to achieve the eight per cent mark. “Stalin first made a prediction that the government would topple within a week after I assumed office. But, we completed three years and are into the fourth year with the support of the people. That is why Stalin is unable to tolerate the feat.

He underestimated me since I come from a rural background. But, I have proved him wrong,” Palaniswami said, calling Stalin an “arm-chair critic”. “I have already visited all the districts and monitoring various measures to control Covid.

But, Stalin can only make statements and peddle false propaganda. I urge him to uphold the stature of his office as the Leader of the Opposition,” Palaniswami said. Referring to a host of awards received by the government, the Chief Minister said that even during the pandemic, many new industries are being established. The State has secured first place in the health and education sector, he added.

