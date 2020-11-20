STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu bans online gaming, guilty to get six months imprisonment

The ordinance not only punishes people found gaming but also those who open or keep a common gaming house.

Published: 20th November 2020 10:57 PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Beware! If you wager or bet in cyberspace using computers or any communication device or resource, you will now be punished with a fine amount of Rs 5,000 and six months imprisonment.

Tamil Nadu government banned online gaming on Friday after Governor Banwarilal Purohit promulgated the Ordinance. This comes after the state government, to avoid incidents of suicide and protect the people from the evils of online gaming, submitted a proposal to  Governor to promulgate an Ordinance by amending the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act, 1930 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1930), Chennai City Police Act, 1888 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1888) and the Tamil Nadu District Police Act, 1859 (Tamil Nadu Act XXIV of 1859).

The ordinance not only punishes people found gaming but also those who open or keep a common gaming house. They will be punished with a fine amount of Rs.10,000 and two years imprisonment.

It also bans “electronic transfer of funds” used for wagering or betting, distributing the winnings, prize money besides punishing the persons who are running the company which conducts online gaming by wagering and betting, a release stated.

This comes after the state government informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the State government was actively considering banning online games. The Madurai bench of Madras High Court was hearing the Public Interest Litigation filed by a Madurai resident seeking a ban on online gaming apps.
 

