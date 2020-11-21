STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Low forms in bay, heavy rains in south Tamil Nadu from November 23: IMD

IMD said extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Nagapattinam Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram districts.

Published: 21st November 2020 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Rain, Kasimedu, Rainfall

For the next 48 hours in Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area has been formed over the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of the South Bay of Bengal, which is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 48 hours. It would further intensify during the subsequent 48 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

A special weather bulletin said the system would move west-northwestwards towards Srilanka-south Tamil Nadu coast and reach near Tamil Nadu-Pondicherry coast on November 25.

"IMD is continuously monitoring the weather situation and updates would be sent as and when required," S Balachandran, deputy director-general of meteorology at Regional Meteorological Centre (Chennai), said.

Authorities said South Tamil Nadu districts would once again be in the action, while dry weather would prevail in the northern belt, including Chennai.

Heavy rains would commence from November 23. But the days to watch out for are November 24 and 25. IMD said extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Nagapattinam Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram districts. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Sivagangai, and Tuticorin districts, and Karaikal area.

For the next 48 hours in Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 31 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees respectively.

Fisherman Warning

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is very likely over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal, along and off Tamil Nadu-Pondicherey coast and Gulf of Mannar region.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea from November 21 to 25. Fishermen out in the sea are advised to return to the coast by Saturday evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Tamil Nadu rains Tamil Nadu weather weather prediction red alert in Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp