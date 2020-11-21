Low forms in bay, heavy rains in south Tamil Nadu from November 23: IMD

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area has been formed over the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of the South Bay of Bengal, which is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 48 hours. It would further intensify during the subsequent 48 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

A special weather bulletin said the system would move west-northwestwards towards Srilanka-south Tamil Nadu coast and reach near Tamil Nadu-Pondicherry coast on November 25.

"IMD is continuously monitoring the weather situation and updates would be sent as and when required," S Balachandran, deputy director-general of meteorology at Regional Meteorological Centre (Chennai), said.

Authorities said South Tamil Nadu districts would once again be in the action, while dry weather would prevail in the northern belt, including Chennai.

Heavy rains would commence from November 23. But the days to watch out for are November 24 and 25. IMD said extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Nagapattinam Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram districts. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Sivagangai, and Tuticorin districts, and Karaikal area.

For the next 48 hours in Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 31 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees respectively.

Fisherman Warning

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is very likely over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal, along and off Tamil Nadu-Pondicherey coast and Gulf of Mannar region.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea from November 21 to 25. Fishermen out in the sea are advised to return to the coast by Saturday evening.