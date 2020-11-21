Newborn care week: Nine neonatal ICUs in Tamil Nadu awarded 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the newborn care week being observed from November 15 to 21, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Friday gave awards to nine neonatal intensive care unit centres in the State.

According to a statement, the centres awarded were government hospitals in Coimbatore, Egmore government hospital in Chennai, Tiruchi medical college, Kanyakumari, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Thirupathur, Namakkal, and Virundhunagar.

The minister also honored four doctors from the Institute of Child Health for their efforts in neonatal care.

Addressing reporters during the event at the IOG auditorium in Egmore, the health minister said human milk banks would soon be operated in all the government hospitals in the districts.

“The newborn mortality has decreased across the State, thanks to the pediatric doctors, nurses, and other specialists involved in childcare,” the minister said.

The minister also warned that monsoon, festival season and religious ceremonies are the three big challenges for Covid containment. “People must wear masks for the next two months at least,” he said.



Health workers commemorate newborn care week in Chennai on Saturday (Photo | EPS)