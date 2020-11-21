Puducherry safest place to be Covid-free: LG Kiran Bedi

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Union Territory of Puducherry is the safest place to be Covid-free at the moment, thanks to the hard work by the Covid control management authorities, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said here on Saturday.

Covid-19 cases have remained low and stable below 100 in the UT for more than a week now. Puducherry reported only 65 cases in the last 24 hours of which 32 are in the Puducherry region, 16 in the Karaikal region, three in Yanam, and 14 in Mahe. There have been no Covid deaths in the last 24 hours too, the L-G said.

Bedi further said that the hard work by the authorities concerned has relieved the Puducherians. This was possible because of the remarkable teamwork under the guidance of the ICMR, Ministries of Health, Home, and our own team, she said.

“We all are wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and doing sanitation and hence, Puducherry is absolutely safe. We must continue doing this”, she said.

The LG further said about 4,000 Covid-19 tests are being done daily and so far, 25% of the total population have been tested.

Bedi regretted that many people are not coming forward for testing. If Puducherry wants to continue to be safe, then all must come forward for tests and the infected persons should identify the persons they came in contact with, she added.