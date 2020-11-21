STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry safest place to be Covid-free: LG Kiran Bedi

Covid-19 cases have remained low and stable below 100 in the UT for more than a week now.

Published: 21st November 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Union Territory of Puducherry is the safest place to be Covid-free at the moment, thanks to the hard work by the Covid control management authorities, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said here on Saturday.

Covid-19 cases have remained low and stable below 100 in the UT for more than a week now. Puducherry reported only 65 cases in the last 24 hours of which 32 are in the Puducherry region, 16 in the Karaikal region, three in Yanam, and 14 in Mahe. There have been no Covid deaths in the last 24 hours too, the L-G said.

Bedi further said that the hard work by the authorities concerned has relieved the Puducherians. This was possible because of the remarkable teamwork under the guidance of the ICMR, Ministries of Health, Home, and our own team, she said. 

“We all are wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and doing sanitation and hence, Puducherry is absolutely safe. We must continue doing this”, she said.

The LG further said about 4,000 Covid-19 tests are being done daily and so far, 25% of the total population have been tested. 

Bedi regretted that many people are not coming forward for testing. If Puducherry wants to continue to be safe, then all must come forward for tests and the infected persons should identify the persons they came in contact with, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Kiran Bedi Covid management Covid cases in Puducherry
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp