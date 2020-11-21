STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Govt to sponsor state-run school students who got into private medical colleges

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the fees will be paid by creating a revolving fund with the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Limited.

Published: 21st November 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced that the State Government will pay the educational fee, hostel fees etc., for all government school students who have got medical admission under the 7.5% reservation without waiting for the scholarship payment. 

He said the fees will be paid by creating a revolving fund with the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Limited.

The Chief Minister, in a statement here, recalled that on November 18, while presenting the orders for admission under 7.5% reservation, he had announced that to cushion the students from the poor economic background and those studied in government schools including those run by municipal corporations, Adi Dravida and Tribal Welfare Department, Kallar Reclamation Schools, etc., post-matric scholarship and educational assistance schemes.

"I have made the above announcement with a view to avoiding the hardships to be faced by the students who have got admission in private medical colleges in paying the fees.  But after knowing that these students will get full assistance from the State government, DMK promising to bear the educational expenditure is nothing but a political drama and people know this well," the Chief Minister added. 

Stalin Announcement

Earlier in the day, DMK president MK Stalin announced that his party would bear the educational expenditure of government school students who have cleared NEET and got medical course admission in private colleges this year under the 7.5% reservation.

The DMK chief, in a statement, said: "As per the 7.5% reservation, 227 government school students who cleared NEET have got admission in government schools and the rest of the students have got admission in private medical colleges.  

Since the students from poor economic backgrounds are unable to pay the fees in private colleges, the DMK will bear their entire educational expenditure."

Expressing confidence that the DMK would come to power after the 2021 Assembly elections, Stalin said, "At that time, the DMK would take legal steps to scrap the NEET so that the medical education dreams of the students studying in government and government-aided schools and those hailing from the poor economic background, backward classes and oppressed communities can be realised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK medical students medical fees Tamil Nadu govt schools medical reservation EPS
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp