STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Grapes throw up a challenge to the scorching sun here

Also, grapes are, apparently, the least waterhungry of all orchard crops.

Published: 22nd November 2020 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Grapes ripening at Surulirajan’s farm near Esanai village in Perambalur | EXPRESS

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Farming has been a part of human civilisation from as far back as 9,500 BCE. But, somewhere in between, people joined the rat race and forgot that organic farming is, actually, the long-established method. Unlike Surulirajan of Esanai village, who decided to cultivate grapes organically in Perambalur.

The 47-year-old took up a challenge to cultivate grapes in the water scarce district. You must be thinking: “Isn’t Tamil Nadu one of India’s top groundwater guzzlers?” Yes, which is why many farmers in drought-hit areas prefer going back to the traditional methods to fight against the lack of water for irrigation. Also, grapes are, apparently, the least waterhungry of all orchard crops.

However, our farmer here is looking at a bigger picture. His main focus is to provide nontoxic food to people. Surulirajan worked as a lorry driver earlier. As the income wasn’t sufficient to make ends meet, he switched to farming 15 years ago. He also cultivates vegetables such as bitter gourd, eggplant, snake gourd and onion on his four-acre land.

“I cultivated vegetables along with my parents for many years. Even though I got enough income from it, I planned to grow a new crop through organic farming. When I had gone to hilly areas while working as a lorry driver, I saw grapes being cultivated. That’s when I got the idea,” he said. Speaking t o TNIE, Surulirajan said that he had spent around `1 lakh for the grapes. He gets two tonne of produce per acre, and sells the grapes at Rs 120 per kg.

People and vendors from various districts, including Perambalur, Ariyalur, Salem, Chidambaram and Tiruchy, visit his field to buy grapes in wholesale and retail. “Since I grow it naturally, people come directly to my field to buy it. I sell an average of over 200 kg of grapes a day,” he added. Well, grape cultivation has been considered as one of the most remunerative farming enterprises in India! Surulirajan further said that he did not have major expenses for maintenance as his wife and three daughters helped him in farming. He also thanked NABARD for teaching him organic farming.

“We can live a healthy life only if we have high immunity food in our diet. My family eats what we produce in our field. We avoid buying from outside,” he added. Surulirajan’s holistic approach of providing non-toxic food to people shows his unyielding tenacity.

THE JOURNEY OF GRAPES
Cultivated grapes are believed to have been introduced into the north of India by the Persian invaders in 1300 CE, from where they were brought to the south (Daulatabad in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra), during the historic event of changing the capital from Delhi to Daulatabad, by the king, Mohammed-bin- Tughlak. Ibn Batuta, a Moorish traveller, who visited Daulatabad in 1430 CE, is reported to have seen flourishing vineyards there. Grape was also introduced in the south, into Salem and Madurai districts of Tamil Nadu, by the Christian missionaries around 1832 CE. From Delhi, Daulatabad, Madurai, Salem and Hyderabad, grape cultivation then spread to different parts of the country

A HELPING HAND
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is a national financial institution run by the Government of India. It has the mandate of promoting sustainable and equitable agriculture, and
rural development through participative financial and non-financial interventions, innovations, technology and institutional development for securing prosperity. The institutuion came into existence on 12 July, 1982

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Grapes
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp