HC seeks report on appointment of temple trustees

Published: 22nd November 2020 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, on Friday, sought a report from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department containing details relating to the appointment of trustees and members of district committees of all districts in Tamil Nadu.

A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi gave the direction following allegations made by one Periyanambi Narasimha Gopalan of Tirunelveli in his Public Interest Litigation (PIL). In the petition, he said that the appointments were made under political influence.

Gopalan submitted that the members of the district committee were appointed by the State government and the committees, in turn, they select trustees for each temple in their territories. However, the committee members are recommended by ministers and bureaucrats and hence the trusteeship is also awarded based on political recommendations, he alleged. 

He prayed the court to direct the government to make fresh appointments ensuring that the appointees meet the qualifications set out in Tamil Nadu HR and CE Act, 1959. However, when the plea was heard by the Bench, the government counsel submitted that the appointments were already made following which the judges directed the authorities to provide details including qualifications of appointments, method of selection among others. The case was adjourned to December 4.  

‘Political influence’
