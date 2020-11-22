KMC alumni association helps 3 PwDs get medical seats

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three students who studied in government schools secured MBBS seats at the medical counselling held for special category on Saturday. The students, all of them first-time NEET crackers and belonging to the Persons with Disabilities category, were coached by the Government Kilpauk Medical College Alumni Association.

Medical counselling for special category, eminent sports persons, persons with disabilities and children of ex-servicemen was conducted at the Jawaharlal Nehru outdoor stadium on the day. While N N Dharshana secured MBBS seat in Government Kanniyakumari Medical College, P Banupriya landed seat at Government Stanley Medical College and K S Kishore Kumar at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

“I will be the first doctor in my village. I feel proud and happy. I want to do service to poor people,” said Kishore Kumar from Kapoor Kandigai village in Tiruvallur district. Kishore Kumar is son of a farmer and secured 474 marks in class XII and 201 marks in NEET.

“Don’t panic because of the NEET exam. I prepared well in the 10 days before the exam. MBBS students at KMC cleared all my doubts,” Kishore said.

Dharshana’s father works in a welding shop and she secured 498 in class XII and 157 in NEET. “I studied in a Tamil medium school and my parents couldn’t afford private coaching. So, akkas (sisters) who are studying MBBS in Government Kilpauk Medical College used to call me and clear all my doubts. It was very helpful for me,” says Dharshana from Kanniyakumari district.

Meanwhile, P Banupriya from Cuddalore district, who secured 332 marks in Class XII and 116 in NEET, says, dedication and hard work will definitely bring success. The students also said that they want to do service to the poor and the needy. Meanwhile, speaking about the success of the students, Dr Prasad Manne, Secretary, Kilpauk Medical College Alumni Association, said that this year total six students who were trained by the alumni secured medical seats.

Two students, who were NEET repeaters, secured seats under 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students.On the day four students including Banupriya, Kishorekumar and Dharshana secured MBBS seats. The fourth student DG Keerthana however studied in a private school, but was coached by the alumni as the student’s mother also is a person with disabilities.

Government Kilpauk Medical College Alumni Association had assigned MBBS students studying in the college as mentors to train these students. Prasad Manne said, “This year also we would like to give training for government school students and also differently abled students. Students interested can approach us for NEET free coaching,” he said.

Medical counselling update

On Saturday, 70 were called for the counselling. Among them, 64 attended and 60 seats were allotted. Under ex-servicemen category, 10 MBBS seats and one BDS seat were allotted. Under eminent sports persons category, seven MBBS seats and one BDS seat were allotted, and under Persons with Disabilities category, 41 MBBS seats were allotted.

There were 128 MBBS seats and four BDS seats under persons with disabilities category, and after allotting 41 MBBS seats, remaining 87 MBBS seats and four BDS seats were left vacant.