We need a Namami Gange for Cauvery river: EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in getting Jal Shakti Ministry to consider the ambitious Cauvery-Gundar river interlinking project, sanction it on a priority basis and extend financial assistance.

“I had announced that Cauvery (Kattalai) - Gundar Project would be implemented during the current year itself. This scheme is proposed to be executed in three phases and acquisition of land has already begun,” Palaniswami said in a letter to Shah.

Stating that he had written to PM Narendra Modi and Minister for Jal Shakti in connection with the implementation of the project and also sought sanction and funding from the Centre, Palaniswami said the project will have a lasting impact on the stabilisation of ayacut in delta area.

“I request this to be considered a project of national importance. Though the Ministry of Water Resources has not favourably responded to this project, I request you to direct the Ministry to reconsider the decision in view of its greater impact on vast area of Tamil Nadu,” Palaniswami said.

Palaniswami also urged the Centre to provide 300 TMC feet of water under Phase - II of the project when River Mahanadhi is linked with Godavari. “I request you to take up the matter once again with the Minister of Jal Shakti, to expedite the detailed project report for this project and take up the work on a priority basis, so that needs of the southern States could be fulfilled while mitigating the problem of floods in Godavari,” the Chief Minister said. The State has urged the Centre to rework the plan so as to terminate the project at Kattalai Barrage instead of Grand Anicut.

He also said the State wanted the Cauvery, considered as “Ganges of the South” to be rejuvenated on the lines of “Namami Gange” project. A Detailed Project Report has been prepared and the cost is estimated to be `10,700 crore. Since the State government cannot execute such a major project on its own, financial assistance from the Centre is required. “I request you to take up this matter with the Jal Shakti Minister, consider this a special project like Namami Gange, accord sanction and extend financial assistance,” Palaniswami said in the letter.

