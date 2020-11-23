Cyclone Nivar: High alert sounded in Nagapattinam, Karaikal

Antony Fernando By

NAGAPATTINAM: The district administration has advised fishers to keep their boats safe to prevent them from damage as Cyclone Nivar heads towards the Tamil Nadu coast.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Mammalapuram and Karaikal, including Mayiladuthurai district.

All departments including revenue, disaster management, police, forest, health services, and rural development in Nagapattinam are on high alert. All fishers have been asked to return immediately to shore.

The officials are also concerned that Cyclone Nivar could slightly deviate in its path like Cyclone Gaja which could put southern half of Nagapattinam district in risk.

“We have asked fibreglass boat fishers to keep their boats upside down on the shore to avoid being blown away by the gale. We also asked them to take away the nets and boat engines home to avoid them being damaged,” said R Amal Xavier, the joint director of the fisheries department in Nagapattinam. “We have advised the fishers moor the mechanised boats in harbours.

Fishers from Nambiar Nagar have taken their mechanised boats to Karaikal Marg Port,” said G Jayaraj, an assistant director of the fisheries department. Fishers have been taking precautionary measures since Saturday night.

M Durgeswaran, a fisher from Kodiyakarai, said, “Many of us have started taking the fibreglass boats home, to deep inside the villages and to safe places. We also do not wish to see another tragedy again.” Meanwhile, the agriculture department has asked farmers to rush with registration for crop insurances.

“We have asked farmers to register before November 24, as we expect the cyclone to make landfall around November 25 and 26,” said S Panneerselvam, deputy director of agriculture department.

Karaikal is also gearing up for the situation. “We have alerted emergency control rooms, responders, disaster management teams. We will also take evasive measures.” Karaikal Collector Arjun Sharma told TNIE.

