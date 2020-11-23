DMK chief MK Stalin to begin poll campaign on January 14

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin will commence his election campaign tour on January 14, on the day of Pongal festival. Besides, five more frontline leaders including former Union Minister Dhayanidhi Maran have been included in the party’s 75-day campaign tour.

In a letter to cadres, Stalin on Sunday stated that apart from the 15 frontline leaders who have been deployed to carry out 75 days of campaign works, five more leaders such as Dhayanidhi Maran, former MP Kambum Selventhiran, Karur Chinnasamy, Bhavani Rajendran, and Gingee MLA Masthan will also take part in the tour.

Commenting on the arrest of Udhayanidhi during his campaign, he said that the government feared over DMK’s campaign and there are lakhs and lakhs of Udhayanidhis in the DMK families.