DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin calls on mutt head; later arrested

NAGAPATTINAM: DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin was taken into custody for the third consecutive day on Sunday when he tried to continue with his campaign in the district.

Police stopped Udhayanidhi at Kuthalam near Mayiladuthurai and took him into custody along with several DMK supporters.

Addressing media, Udhayanidhi said, “When I question why I am being arrested, they are saying I am convening crowds during Covid.

Will Covid spread only at non-government events and not in government events? DMK will not step back from its plans.” On Saturday, Udhayanidhi visited Dharmapuram Aadheenam at 10 pm and interacted with Mutt head Masilamani Desiga Gnanasambandha Swamigal.

Unlike his father and DMK chief M K Stalin who courted controversy by allegedly refusing to accept vibhuthi at an event in Pasumpon recently, Udhayanidhi acknowledged as seer smeared vibhuthi on his forehead and sought his blessings.

Udhayanidhi received copy of the book ‘Thamizh Kadavul Seyon’ (‘Tamil God Murugan’) from the seer. The book is a compilation of songs and hymns by R Seyon, president of Mayiladuthurai Aanmiga Peravai (Mayiladuthurai Spiritual Forum).