Don’t take part in November 26 strike: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has warned government employees against taking part in the All India Strike called for by certain central trade unions and employees’ associations on November 26.

In a communication sent to heads of departments and Collectors, the Chief Secretary said as per TN Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, taking part in strikes would amount to violation of rules.

Shanmugam said that on November 26, except medical leave, government employees cannot avail casual leave or any other kind of leave.

“If any government servants fails to attend office or participates in the strike, the period of absence will be considered as unauthorised and they will not be entitled for pay and allowances on the principle of ‘No work, no pay’.