STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Don’t take part in November 26 strike: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam

Shanmugam said that on November 26, except medical leave, government employees cannot avail casual leave or any other kind of leave.

Published: 23rd November 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has warned government employees against taking part in the All India Strike called for by certain central trade unions and employees’ associations on November 26.

In a communication sent to heads of departments and Collectors, the Chief Secretary said as per TN Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, taking part in strikes would amount to violation of rules.

Shanmugam said that on November 26, except medical leave, government employees cannot avail casual leave or any other kind of leave.

“If any government servants fails to attend office or participates in the strike, the period of absence will be considered as unauthorised and they will not be entitled for pay and allowances on the principle of ‘No work, no pay’. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Shanmugam Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Artists put their work on display at Church Street on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Meghana Sastry)
Artists gather in Bengaluru to sell their work on the street - without a price tag!
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see building of a second Covid wave in India as mortality rate rises in various states
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp