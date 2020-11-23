‘Missing’ kids rescued from government bus

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A special police team affiliated to Perur police station here has 'rescued' two children who went 'missing' with their neighbour two days ago.

The kids -- a 13-year-old class VI girl and a 14-year-old class VIII boy -- were residing with their respective families at Malai Nagar near Kovai Pudur. On Wednesday evening, the two had gone missing. Later, investigation revealed that they ran away as they were often scolded by parents.

The girl, in a letter to her parents, reportedly stated that she was going out with a neighbour (a 22-year-old woman) for sometime as the parents were not being affectionate to her and were scolding her often. During investigation, locals reportedly told the police that they saw the woman S Pavithra (22) and the kids boarding a private bus on Wednesday evening. Perur police were unable to trace the woman as she had switched off her mobile phone.

After two days of investigation, police traced them at The Nilgiris on Saturday when they were returning to Coimbatore. They 'rescued' them near Kavundampalayam when they were returning to Coimbatore in a government bus. They were handed over to their respective parents. The parents were asked to be affectionate to the children, sources said.

A senior police official said the kids spend more time with the woman than with their parents and family members. "The kids complained to the neighbour that their parents were scolding them. The woman claimed that she did not kidnap the kids but took them out to uplift their mood," the official said.

No action was taken against the woman since the parents did not want to lodge a complaint against her. She was warned and let go, said a police officer.