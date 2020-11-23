STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Missing’ kids rescued from government bus

A special police team affiliated to Perur police station here has 'rescued' two children who went 'missing' with their neighbour two days ago.

Published: 23rd November 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A special police team affiliated to Perur police station here has 'rescued' two children who went 'missing' with their neighbour two days ago.

The kids -- a 13-year-old class VI girl and a 14-year-old class VIII boy -- were residing with their respective families at Malai Nagar near Kovai Pudur. On Wednesday evening, the two had gone missing. Later, investigation revealed that they ran away as they were often scolded by parents.

The girl, in a letter to her parents, reportedly stated that she was going out with a neighbour (a 22-year-old woman) for sometime as the parents were not being affectionate to her and were scolding her often. During investigation, locals reportedly told the police that they saw the woman S Pavithra (22) and the kids boarding a private bus on Wednesday evening. Perur police were unable to trace the woman as she had switched off her mobile phone.

After two days of investigation, police traced them at The Nilgiris on Saturday when they were returning to Coimbatore. They 'rescued' them near Kavundampalayam when they were returning to Coimbatore in a government bus. They were handed over to their respective parents. The parents were asked to be affectionate to the children, sources said.

A senior police official said the kids spend more time with the woman than with their parents and family members. "The kids complained to the neighbour that their parents were scolding them. The woman claimed that she did not kidnap the kids but took them out to uplift their mood," the official said.

No action was taken against the woman since the parents did not want to lodge a complaint against her. She was warned and let go, said a police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
missing children rescued
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Artists put their work on display at Church Street on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Meghana Sastry)
Artists gather in Bengaluru to sell their work on the street - without a price tag!
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see building of a second Covid wave in India as mortality rate rises in various states
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp