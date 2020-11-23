STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Amit Shah discusses strategy with BJP and RSS leaders

Amit Shah left Chennai on Sunday, after holding a series of meetings with the core committee of the state BJP unit and senior RSS functionaries.

Published: 23rd November 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah left Chennai on Sunday, after holding a series of meetings with the core committee of the state BJP unit and senior RSS functionaries.

The meetings that happened after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam announced that the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP would continue for the Assembly elections next year, much to the surprise of even the saffron party’s state unit leaders, were held to chalk out strategies at multiple levels in the state, said sources.

They were also held in the context of the expected release from prison of V K Sasikala, former aide of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the overtures by M K Alagiri, estranged brother of DMK chief M K Stalin, and the ever-looming Rajinikanth factor.

Among those who met Shah from the RSS on Sunday morning were Tamil Nadu-Kerala zone organiser Senthil, TN-Kerala secretary Rajendran, southern TN organiser Arumugam and secretary Adalarasan, north TN organiser P M Ravikumar and secretary Jegadeesan.

Thuglak Editor S Gurumur thy al s o called on the Union minister, and the meeting lasted about three hours. Speaking about his meeting, Gurumurthy said: “We discussed national and international issues, not just about Tamil Nadu. Nothing much was discussed about Rajinikanth as he has not taken a decision regarding his political entry.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah BJP RSS Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu elections
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Artists put their work on display at Church Street on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Meghana Sastry)
Artists gather in Bengaluru to sell their work on the street - without a price tag!
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see building of a second Covid wave in India as mortality rate rises in various states
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp