Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Amit Shah discusses strategy with BJP and RSS leaders

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah left Chennai on Sunday, after holding a series of meetings with the core committee of the state BJP unit and senior RSS functionaries.

The meetings that happened after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam announced that the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP would continue for the Assembly elections next year, much to the surprise of even the saffron party’s state unit leaders, were held to chalk out strategies at multiple levels in the state, said sources.

They were also held in the context of the expected release from prison of V K Sasikala, former aide of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the overtures by M K Alagiri, estranged brother of DMK chief M K Stalin, and the ever-looming Rajinikanth factor.

Among those who met Shah from the RSS on Sunday morning were Tamil Nadu-Kerala zone organiser Senthil, TN-Kerala secretary Rajendran, southern TN organiser Arumugam and secretary Adalarasan, north TN organiser P M Ravikumar and secretary Jegadeesan.

Thuglak Editor S Gurumur thy al s o called on the Union minister, and the meeting lasted about three hours. Speaking about his meeting, Gurumurthy said: “We discussed national and international issues, not just about Tamil Nadu. Nothing much was discussed about Rajinikanth as he has not taken a decision regarding his political entry.”