Tamil Nadu government to conduct state-wide census on school dropouts 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government is conducting a State-wide census to identify children who are out of school, dropped out, or are disabled.

The census which started on Saturday will be carried out until December 10, said a statement from the Revenue Department, which will act as the nodal body for the exercise.

The aim will be to identify children who do not go to school or dropout between the ages of 6 and 18, and all disabled children under 18.

The survey shall be carried out door-to-door, following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) stipulated by the State and Central governments.

There will be special focus on conducting census in hotspots, where there is a higher chance of finding such children. This includes industries, railway stations, bus stops, construction sites and market areas.

The zonal supervisor, teachers, special teachers, principals, anganwadi workers, volunteers, and social workers can participate in the survey. The Labour Department, childline and district child protection unit shall conduct raids in these areas, also as part of the exercise.

The children who are identified to be out of schools will be reintegrated and enrolled into the education system appropriately, as mandated under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Disabled children will be assessed through the home readiness programme and will be given home-based training or regular schooling, based on their needs.

