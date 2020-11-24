Actor Thavasi succumbs to cancer at hospital

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Actor and comedian Thavasi (60), who had played supporting roles in over 100 Tamil movies, died at a private hospital around 8 pm on Monday, after battling oesophageal cancer.

Thirty years ago, Thavasi began his career with the film "Kizhakku Cheemaiyile," with his last film being the yet-to-be-released Rajinikanth-starrer "Annathe." He gained popularity in the 2013 film "Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam."

A week ago, the actor had appealed for financial assistance for his cancer treatment, the video of which went viral on social media, with help pouring in from actors Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan and Robo Shankar. Thiruparankundram DMK MLA Dr P Saravanan had announced that Thavasi, who was admitted to his hospital - Saravana Multispecialty Hospital in Narimedu - would be treated free of cost.

At this juncture, the actor breathed his last on Monday night. Dr Saravanan told TNIE that the actor admitted to the hospital on November 11 and was diagnosed with stage IV oesophageal cancer. An endoscopy procedure was performed to place an oesophageal stent, he added.

The actor was later shifted to the intensive care unit due to respiratory distress. "His condition had worsened in the last couple of days. While preparations were underway to shift him to his wife's place in Vadipatti upon the family's insistence, he passed away around 8 pm on Monday," Saravanan added.