Chitlapakkam lake encroachments: Madras HC orders status quo on waterbody

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stressing that it would not permit any more encroachments on the Chitlapakkam lake, the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered maintenance of status quo on the waterbody until further orders.

The two-member bench comprising justices Vineet Kothari and MS Ramesh prohibited construction in any form near the lake and directed the state to file a comprehensive report as to the extent of the waterbody that has been assigned for other purposes after classifying it as 'Natham Poramboke'.

The high court also wondered under what law the state permitted reclassification of the water body and also asked that it would reverse all such assignments made from the date of reclassification.

Taking note of the fact that over 1 lakh sq ft of the waterbody has been reclassified and assigned to the Central Warehousing Corporation, the court said that the corporation is also restrained from putting up any new construction in the land.

The bench made the observations in a plea moved by S Vaidhyanathan seeking restoration of the lake.

The petitioner sought for the authorities to acquire the government lands forming part of the Chitlapakkam Lake from the illegal occupants, and restore the lake and its tail-end areas to its original extent and size and maintain it properly.

During monsoon the Chitlapakkam Lake would overflow and that since there was no proper outlet for the floodwater, it would inundate all main arterial roads and layouts of the area surrounding it, causing untold hardship to the residents who have constructed houses after obtaining due permission and approvals from the civic authorities.

The court recorded the submissions and adjourned the plea by two weeks.