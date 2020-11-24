Cyclone Nivar: 210 SDRF personnel deployed for rescue ops in Vellore region, Tiruvannamalai

R Sivakumar By

VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI: The government machinery has put been on high alert in Vellore region and Tiruvannamalai district where a contingent of 210 personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is being pressed into service to face all eventualities ahead of Cyclone Nivar's landfall.

Apart from the SDRF men, who are well trained in rescue operations, the local police have also been pressed into service to deal with the situation.

“The SDRF teams are being positioned in Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts for carrying out rescue operations in view of the cyclone. As many as 210 personnel are being deployed,” Police DIG, Vellore Range, N Kamini told The New Indian Express.

Sixty-five SDRF men are deployed in Tiruvannamalai where extremely heavy rains have been forecast while the figures for other districts are Vellore-50, Tirupathur-50 and Ranipet-45.

Kamini, who is camping in Tiruvannamalai for supervising rescue work, noted that the SPs of the four districts are monitoring the situation to deploy local policemen as per requirements.

“We have taken all the necessary precautionary measures and are prepared to face any emergencies,” she added.

Tiruvannamalai on high alert

Following the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall in Tiruvannamalai, the authorities have initiated action to evacuate the occupants of unsafe houses and huts to safer places.

Talking to The New Indian Express, district collector Sandeep Nanduri said, “Instructions were given to evacuate all the people from weak houses and huts which are prone to be badly affected during gusty winds. The evacuation process has started and the evacuees will be accommodated at temporary shelters.”

Special officers in the rank of deputy collectors are posted to supervise the precautionary measures at taluks while assistant director (AD) level officers are entrusted with the task at block levels, he noted.

Another officer said that 2,119 first responders have been put on high alert in the district to respond to challenges arising from the natural calamity.

He informed that 860 temporary shelters have been set up across the district and more will be built depending upon the requirements.