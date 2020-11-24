STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Nivar: Concerns over spread of COVID-19 in Karaikal relief camps

In Karaikal, about 74 shelters have been identified to accommodate people from low-lying areas and those affected by the cyclone.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: While the Karaikal administration has taken all precautionary measures to tackle the fury of Cyclone Nivar, there is concern about maintaining social distancing inside relief shelters. 

In Karaikal, which is expected to be badly affected by the storm, about 74 shelters have been identified to accommodate people from low-lying areas and those affected by the cyclone.

"We will conduct Covid tests at relief shelters. If people test positive, they will be shifted to Covid care centres. We would urge their contacts to stay isolated wherever they are in the relief camps," said K Mohanraj, deputy director of the health services department. 

While most of the schools have been converted into relief camps, officials said it was not possible to allot separate classrooms for Covid patients. There is no option, but to move them to Covid care centres such as Arignar Anna Government Arts and Science College and Vinayaka Missions Medical College & Hospital, they added.

“There are plans to move some people to the houses of relatives staying in Tsunami-housing quarters across Karaikal district to free up some space in the relief camps,” Arjun Sharma, Karaikal District Collector said.

There are 3,598 Covid cases in Karaikal district of which 3,404 patients have been discharged. Of the 134 active cases, 122 are in home isolation. Earlier this year, fishing hamlets in Karaikal reported a surge in the number of cases due to non-compliance with Covid guidelines. However, now the number of cases has declined.
Members of the public and activists raised concerns about hygiene in shelters. 

"Relief shelters will be congested and cleanliness of toilets is highly doubtful. People should not be left to suffer after being rescued from the cyclone. Officials should arrange for wedding halls or spacious buildings to accommodate affected people," said S Prabakaran, a social activist.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp