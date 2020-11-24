STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK's rising son Udhayanidhi keeps Alagiri camp in dark

Interestingly, KP Ramalingam, former secretary of the DMK’s farmers wing, who was recently expelled from DMK, joined BJP on Saturday.

Published: 24th November 2020 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

MK Alagiri (File Photo | PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK high-level meeting held on Monday did not discuss anything about inducting MK Alagiri back into the party fold, sources told Express. This, despite Alagiri’s supporters issuing a threat that the expelled leader would float a new outfit and challenge DMK unless he is taken back. The BJP, which is keen on making inroads into Tamil Nadu, had extended an open invitation to Alagiri.

Party sources tell Express that Stalin is not keen on sharing the credit of the “upcoming election victory” with his elder brother or any other family member except his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, who now heads the youth wing. That apart, inducting Alagiri again at this point would put many senior functionaries in southern Tamil Nadu in trouble, as most of them made their career by standing up against Alagiri. 

This might also cause confusion at a time when the party is trying to unite its forces to win the electoral battle.The high-level meeting not discussing Alagiri’s future is likely to upset his supporters. After rumours started doing rounds last week, about the one-time Madurai strongman joining the BJP, those close to him claimed the “family had assured to reinduct him and give him an honourable post.”

“The meeting discussed only our campaign schedule and ways to deal with the hurdles being put to it by the State government,” said a source who attended the meeting. People close to Alagiri could not be reached for their comments despite attempts. “It’s unlikely that Alagiri would be reinducted at this point,” said DMK sources. 

“Stalin took full credit of the clean sweep that the DMK made in the Lok Sabha polls of 2019. In the Assembly polls too, he does not want to share credit with anyone except his son. That is why Udhayanidhi was chose to kick-off the party’s poll campaign,” said the source.

Interestingly, KP Ramalingam, former secretary of the DMK’s farmers wing, who was recently expelled from DMK, joined BJP on Saturday. Also an Alagiri loyalist, Ramalingam declared that he would work to bring Alagiri into BJP’s fold.

High-level committee meet decides to go ahead with campaign tour
Chennai: The DMK high-level committee has decided to go ahead with its campaign tour as per schedule despite the State government banning political campaigns during the pandemic. The committee held a meeting, chaired by party chief MK Stalin, at Anna Arivalayam on Monday during which current political scenario and party affairs ahead of the next Assembly election were discussed. The meeting condemned the “police excesses” faced by Udhayanidhi Stain during his campaign tour. The meeting decided that the party’s campaign tour -- Stalinin Kural-Vidiyalai Nokki (Stalin’s message for a new dawn) -- will continue as per the plan and warned the government and police against trying to stop the tour. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alagiri MK Alagiri DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Artists put their work on display at Church Street on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Meghana Sastry)
Artists gather in Bengaluru to sell their work on the street - without a price tag!
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see building of a second Covid wave in India as mortality rate rises in various states
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp