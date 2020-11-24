STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hefty medical fees: Three students get another shot at MBBS, BDS seats

Among the three students, two students secured MBBS seat and another student secured BDS seat in self-financing colleges. 

Published: 24th November 2020

MBBS exam

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Director of Medical Education, Dr R Narayana Babu, on Monday handed over seat allotment orders to three students who took MBBS, BDS seats in self-financing colleges and left without collecting the orders as their parents couldn’t afford to pay the fees.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar has said that those who let go of their seats in the first round may get a chance in the second phase of counselling provided new seats are added. 

Among the three students, two students secured MBBS seat and another student secured BDS seat in self-financing colleges. “I could get seat only in self-financing college. When we inquired about the fees it was in lakhs. Our parents cannot afford to pay the fees. In fact we had come to the venue even without deposit money of Rs 25,000. They told us to pay that amount, but we didn’t have money. So, we left the venue in tears,” said G Divya, who secured a seat in Panimalar Medical College.

Two other students were also given seats — Kousika secured admission in Madha Medical College and B Dharani secured BDS in Adhiparasakthi Dental College. The Director of Medical Education  said that so far they have found only these three students, who left without collecting their allotment letter.

“If we come across any such cases, we would call them and hand over the orders,” he added.

