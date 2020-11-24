Her mission is to to reduce infant mortality in Tamil Nadu villages

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: BM Govarthini rejected a seat at the Government Medical College Omandurar Government Estate, a hospital with state-of-the-art technology in the heart of Chennai. Instead, she opted for Chengalpattu Medical College, as she wants to train to be a village doctor.

She is among students who secured an MBBS seat under the 7.5 per cent reservation in medical seats for government school students. Govarthini, speaking to Express, declared that she will pursue Gynecology or Pediatrics after MBBS. Her aim is to reduce infant mortality and maternal death in hill villages and tribal societies.

"Six years ago, my cousin was born three months premature. She was smaller than my palm and was separated from her mother at birth and treated at a different hospital when my aunt was fighting for her life," she said. Govarthini says that such complications in childbirth often occur due to early marriage, lack of awareness and poor access to medical facilities.

"This is a huge problem in tribal communities living in hilly areas. If I study in a city college, I will see a narrow segment of people. If I study in a relatively rural college, I will see a wide range of patients," she explained adding that her mother, who wanted to be a doctor as well, was married off when she was just 15.

Govarthini scored 325 in NEET with no private coaching on her third attempt. "I would have gone for a fourth attempt even if the government did not bring in this scheme," she said adding that everybody close to her had high hopes for her. "I got 475 in class 10 and nobody in my circle had scored such a good score. I knew I was capable and my family said I will become a doctor one day," she said.

While her father is an auto driver and her mother could not take up any job, Govarthini is determined to be the first graduate in her family. "I could not afford private coaching. I was asked to pay a lakh. My parents were ready to borrow but if I did not get the seat, that money cannot be redeemed in any way. So it was all on me," she stressed.

Goavrthini said that many people told her "to aim only for things people like her are allowed to achieve." She said after she secured a medical seat, the very same people have called to inquire about her and asked if she will treat them some day.