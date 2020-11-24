STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kalpakkam's MAPS activates protection machinery as Cyclone Nivar approaches

MAPS Director M Srinivas said that sandbags have been placed on the coast side and stormwater drains have been cleared and inspection of plant buildings and structures have been done.

Published: 24th November 2020 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

tide

Rough tides with drizzling rain, and dark clouds loom near Marina as Cyclone Nivar approaches the shore. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) in Kalpakkam on Tuesday has activated its Cyclone Protection Machinery and all preparedness measures (for Nivar) are being undertaken, according to Station Director of MAPS M Srinivas.

Srinivas said that sandbags have been placed on the coast side and stormwater drains have been cleared and inspection of plant buildings and structures have been done.

The station authorities are on high alert and are closely monitoring the weather bulletins. 

He said that unit 2 of MAPS is functioning at its full capacity of 220 MW.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had said the cyclonic storm Nivar would intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm with sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph. 

Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates | TN, Puducherry and AP on high alert

S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology of Regional Meteorology Centre, said Nivar, now a cyclonic storm over southwest Bay of Bengal, had moved westwards with a speed of 5 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred about 380 km east-southeast of Pondicherry and 430 km south-southeast of Chennai. 

"It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards for the next 12 hours and then northwestwards. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around Pondicherry during November 25 late evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph," he said. 

The Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi K Palaniswami has declared a public holiday on Wednesday in view of the cyclone. EPS appealed to people not to venture out of their residences unnecessarily and to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government.

Helpline numbers: Find them all listed here and in the graphic below

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Nivar IMD MAPS 2 Maps Kalpakkam power plant
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp