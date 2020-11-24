Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said the cyclonic storm Nivar would intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm with sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology of Regional Meteorology Centre, said Nivar, now a cyclonic storm over southwest Bay of Bengal, moved westwards with a speed of 5 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred about 380 km east-southeast of Pondicherry and 430 km south-southeast of Chennai.

Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates | TN, Puducherry and AP on high alert

"It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 12 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards for the next 12 hours and then northwestwards. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around Pondicherry during November 25 late evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph," he said.

The Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi K Palaniswami has declared a public holiday on Wednesday in view of the cyclone. EPS appealed to people not to venture out of their residences unnecessarily and to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government

Helpline numbers: Find them all listed here and in the graphic below

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS