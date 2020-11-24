Southern Railway cancels several trains due to Cyclone Nivar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has made changes in the operation of many trains in view of cyclone Nivar. The most recent update is that Nivar is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm at the time of landfall with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

According to a statement, Train No. 06865/06866 Chennai Egmore-Thanjavur–Chennai Egmore Special is fully cancelled on November 24 and 25.

Similarly, Train No. 06795/06796 Chennai Egmore–Tiruchchirappalli–Chennai Egmore Special is fully cancelled on November 25.

Trains where a partial cancellation has been made on November 24 and 25:

Train No.02206 Rameswaram–Chennai Egmore Special Train leaving Rameswaram on November 24 at 8.25 pm is partially cancelled between Rameswaram and Mandapam. The train will be operated from Mandapam to Chennai Egmore.

Train No. 06232 Mysuru-Mayiladuturai special is partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli and Mayiladuturai and the train will be short terminated in Tiruchy on Tuesday. Similarly, during the return journey on November 25, the train will originate from Tiruchy instead of Mayiladuturai.

Train No.06188 Ernakulam–Karaikal Special will be operated till Tiruchy on Tuesday. The return journey of the Ernakulam-bound special will commence from Tiruchy on November 25.

Train No. 02898 Bhubaneswar-Puducherry special will be stopped in Chennai Egmore on November 24. The Puducherry–Bhubaneswar Special will originate from Chennai Egmore on November 25.

The Coimbatore–Mayiladuturai Jan Shatabdi Special partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli and Mayiladuturai in both directions on November 25. The train from Coimbatore will be operated till Tiruchchirappalli.

On November 25, Train No.02868 Puducherry–Howrah Superfast Special will originate from Villuppuram.

Further, in another statement the cancellation of several trains operated via Villupuram and Tiruchy on Wednesday was announced.

Train No. 02613 / 02614 Chennai Egmore –Madurai–Chennai Egmore Specials

Train No.02636 / 02635 Madurai-Chennai Egmore-Madurai Specials

Train No.02605 / 02606 Chennai Egmore-Karaikkudi-Chennai Egmore Special

Train No.02661 / 02662 Chennai Egmore-Sengottai-Chennai Egmore Special

Train No.02632 / 02631 Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli Specials

Train No.02694 / 02693 Tuticorin-Chennai Egmore –Tuticorin Specials

Train No.02633 / 02634 Chennai Egmore-Kanniyakumari-Chennai Egmore Specials

Train No.06723/06724 Chennai Egmore-Kollam-Chennai Egmore Specials

Train No.02206 / 02205 Rameswaram-Chennai Egmore-Rameswaram Specials

Train No.06101 / 06102 Chennai Egmore -Kollam-Chennai Egmore Specials

Train No.02638 / 02637 Madurai-Chennai Egmore-Madurai Specials

Train No.02653 / 02654 Chennai Egmore –Tiruchchirappalli-Chennai Egmore Specials.

The railways said full refund shall be given for trains fully cancelled because of the cyclone. For e-ticket holders, an automatic refund will be granted.

For tickets booked in railway counters, passengers shall take refund from the railway counter on surrendering of tickets within 15 days of the scheduled departure of the train as against the regular norm of three days. Time limit has been relaxed in this regard.

Existing refund rules will prevail for trains that are partially cancelled, railways said in a statement.

In another statement, railways said to facilitate engineering maintenance suburban trains will be cancelled in Chennai-Gummidipundi section between November 24 and 25.

The Chennai Moore Market Complex-Gummidipoondi Workman Specials leaving Chennai at 10.15 am, 10.45 am, 12.15 pm, 1.15 pm, 1.45 pm and 2.45 pm are fully cancelled on November 24 and 25.

The Chennai Moore Market Complex–Sullurupeta Workman Special leaving Chennai at 12:45 pm is fully cancelled on November 25.

The Gummidipoondi–Chennai Moore Market Complex Workman Specials leaving Gummidipoondi at 9.30 am, 10.30 am, 11.30 am, 12 pm, 1 pm and 2 pm are fully cancelled on November 24 and 25.

The Sullurupeta–Chennai Moore Market Complex Workman Special leaving Sullurupeta at 1 pm, is fully cancelled on November 25, said the railways in a statement.