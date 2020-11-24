STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Southern Railway cancels several trains due to Cyclone Nivar

The most recent update is that Nivar is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm at the time of landfall with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

Published: 24th November 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Central, Rain

Chennai Central Railway station is one of the most important landmarks of Chennai and also happens to be adjacent to the headquarters of Southern Railways. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has made changes in the operation of many trains in view of cyclone Nivar. The most recent update is that Nivar is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm at the time of landfall with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

According to a statement, Train No. 06865/06866 Chennai Egmore-Thanjavur–Chennai Egmore Special is fully cancelled on November 24 and 25. 

Similarly, Train No. 06795/06796 Chennai Egmore–Tiruchchirappalli–Chennai Egmore Special  is fully cancelled on November 25. 

Trains where a partial cancellation has been made on November 24 and 25: 

Train No.02206 Rameswaram–Chennai Egmore Special Train leaving Rameswaram on November 24 at 8.25 pm is partially cancelled between Rameswaram and Mandapam. The train will be operated from Mandapam to Chennai Egmore.  

Train No. 06232 Mysuru-Mayiladuturai special is partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli and Mayiladuturai and the train will be short terminated in Tiruchy on Tuesday. Similarly, during the return journey on November 25, the train will originate from Tiruchy instead of Mayiladuturai.  

Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates | TN, Puducherry and AP on high alert

Train No.06188 Ernakulam–Karaikal Special will be operated till Tiruchy on Tuesday. The return journey of the Ernakulam-bound special will commence from Tiruchy on November 25. 

Train No. 02898 Bhubaneswar-Puducherry special will be stopped in Chennai Egmore on November 24.  The Puducherry–Bhubaneswar Special will originate from Chennai Egmore on November 25. 

The Coimbatore–Mayiladuturai Jan Shatabdi Special partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli and Mayiladuturai in both directions on November 25. The train from Coimbatore will be operated till Tiruchchirappalli. 

On November 25, Train No.02868 Puducherry–Howrah Superfast Special will originate from Villuppuram. 

Further, in another statement the cancellation of several trains operated via Villupuram and Tiruchy on Wednesday was announced.

Train No. 02613 / 02614 Chennai Egmore –Madurai–Chennai Egmore Specials 

Train No.02636 / 02635 Madurai-Chennai Egmore-Madurai Specials 

Train No.02605 / 02606 Chennai Egmore-Karaikkudi-Chennai Egmore Special 

Train No.02661 / 02662  Chennai Egmore-Sengottai-Chennai Egmore Special 

Train No.02632 / 02631 Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli Specials 

Train No.02694 / 02693 Tuticorin-Chennai Egmore –Tuticorin Specials 

Train No.02633 / 02634 Chennai Egmore-Kanniyakumari-Chennai Egmore Specials 

Train No.06723/06724 Chennai Egmore-Kollam-Chennai Egmore Specials 

Train No.02206 / 02205 Rameswaram-Chennai Egmore-Rameswaram Specials 

Train No.06101 / 06102 Chennai Egmore -Kollam-Chennai Egmore Specials 

Train No.02638 / 02637 Madurai-Chennai Egmore-Madurai Specials

 Train No.02653 / 02654 Chennai Egmore –Tiruchchirappalli-Chennai Egmore Specials.

The railways said full refund shall be given for trains fully cancelled because of the cyclone. For e-ticket holders, an automatic refund will be granted.

For tickets booked in railway counters, passengers shall take refund from the railway counter on surrendering of tickets within 15 days of the scheduled departure of the train as against the regular norm of three days. Time limit has been relaxed in this regard.

Existing refund rules will prevail for trains that are partially cancelled, railways said in a statement. 

In another statement, railways said to facilitate engineering maintenance suburban trains will be cancelled in Chennai-Gummidipundi section between November 24 and 25. 

The Chennai Moore Market Complex-Gummidipoondi Workman Specials leaving Chennai at 10.15 am, 10.45 am, 12.15 pm, 1.15 pm, 1.45 pm and 2.45 pm are fully cancelled on November 24 and 25. 

The Chennai Moore Market Complex–Sullurupeta Workman Special leaving Chennai at 12:45 pm is fully cancelled on November 25. 

The Gummidipoondi–Chennai Moore Market Complex Workman Specials leaving Gummidipoondi at 9.30 am, 10.30 am, 11.30 am, 12 pm, 1 pm and 2 pm are fully cancelled on November 24 and 25. 

The Sullurupeta–Chennai Moore Market Complex Workman Special leaving Sullurupeta at 1 pm, is fully cancelled on November 25, said the railways in a statement. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Nivar train cancellations Chennai train cancellation Cyclone Nivar train cancellations
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp