Stigmatised and dejected, Uma turns over a new leaf

Published: 24th November 2020 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

queer-gay-lgbtq

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

MADURAI: While affirming her gender identity, little did Uma (name changed) know that it would open the floodgates to a life of travails. As if the stress of living with a new body was not enough, she had to feel the persecution of her peers, and also her family. 

A top scorer in her plus two examination, Uma of Theni district, got a seat in Madurai Medical College, and completed the course in 2018. She was working at a private clinic in Madurai before she went through a gender reassignment surgery in 2019. 

However, her life took a turn after that. When she returned to work, she was allegedly not allowed to treat any patient. Not losing hope, she returned to her native to be among her loved ones. However, she was mistaken; her parents, too, refused to accept her. With no choice left, she decided to shift to Madurai and join the transgender community there.

Uma had lost faith and, had given up on her dreams, until she met Thilagar Thidal (Law and Order) Inspector G Kavitha. The incident came to light when Inspector Kavitha met Uma through another transperson.

Speaking to TNIE, Kavitha said, “Initially, I thought she had made up a story. But later, she produced all her certificates, which I verified. She wants to continue her studies but lacks a third gender certificate to pursue it.” 

The inspector further said that she brought the issue to her senior officials, district administration and Government Rajaji Hospital’s knowledge. “The process of getting her certificate is on.”

Meanwhile, the city police has arranged Uma to continue practising medicine. They also arranged a clinic, which would be inaugurated this weekend, for her. When TNIE contacted Uma, she refused to share her plight, citing her family situation and social stigma.

Rejected by the society
The first blow came from the hospital she worked in as they allegedly refused to allow her to treat patients. Uma then returned to her native, but was rejected again, this time by her family

