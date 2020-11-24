STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiruchy gears up to take on Cyclone Nivar

Power will be shut down as a precautionary measure if wind speeds are high and members of the public have been advised to follow all safety norms.

Published: 24th November 2020 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

People stranded at Central bus stand in Tiruchy on Tuesday after bus services to some districts were suspended | Picture credit: MK Ashok Kumar

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall by Wednesday evening, the IMD has issued a heavy and very heavy rainfall alert for Tiruchy district.

The district is expected to face less of an impact compared to other delta districts but special preparatory work has been carried out by the district administration and police department.

"According to the recent report the district won't be facing much of an impact from the cyclone. The areas close to Perambalur, Ariyalur and Thanjavur are under close watch. However, the district might face approximately 80 mm rainfall for two hours, which might create problems in parts of the district,” Tiruchy district collector Sivarasu said. 

“With the Cauvery having a flood capacity of just 1000 cusec due to the increased rainfall, there will be water logging issues for which special arrangements have been made in all blocks," he said.

He added that special teams have been deputed in all three municipalities, 16 town panchayats and 14 Panchayats.

Considering the damage caused by Cyclone Gaja in 2018, the administration has identified 154 spots, including three high-risk areas of a 9km-area alongside the Cauvery and Kollidam river ghats, as vital points of risk. The department has prepared 159 places to accommodate people in case of any emergency.

Team of 150 officials on rescue operations

As the cyclone is expected to make landfall near Cuddalore district, a team of 150 officials, including 21 fire and rescue officials, 50 sanitation workers and health officials, were sent from Tiruchy to Cuddalore on Tuesday. 

Stranded passengers

As bus services towards seven districts, under red alert for cyclone, were suspended, several buses were halted in Tiruchy, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. Several passengers were seen wandering around the central bus stand seeking other transport options to get home before the cyclone hits. 

Special SDRF training for cops

Following a special disaster review meeting, as many as 134 police officials (66 for the city and 68 for district limits) who are State Disaster Relief-trained have been deputed across the district to work with the fire department. The special teams are equipped with 36 different types of equipment for carrying out rescue operations.

Farmers on their toes

Following the impact of Gaja, banana farmers, across the district were seen placing safety polls near their harvest-ready banana trees to help them withstand heavy rain and wind.

