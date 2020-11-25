STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
100 kg heroin from Pakistan seized in high seas south of Thoothukudi by Coast Guard

A Coast Guard spokesman said the drugs were transferred onto the Sri Lankan vessel “Shenaya Duwa” on the high seas by a Pakistani dhow from Karachi

Published: 25th November 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Six people on the Sri Lankan boat (in pic) were taken to the port of Thoothukudi and are being interrogated by agencies (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard has seized a major drug consignment from Pakistan in a Sri Lankan boat in the high seas south of Thoothukudi.

A Coast Guard spokesman said the drugs were transferred onto the Sri Lankan vessel “Shenaya Duwa” on the high seas by a Pakistani dhow from Karachi. The drugs were meant to be sent to Western countries and Australia.

Coast Guard officials said 100 kg of heroin was seized from the boat. "A total of 99 packets of heroin, 20 small boxes of synthetic drugs, five 9mm pistols and a Thuraya satellite phone set were found in the empty fuel tank on board," said the spokesman.

It is learnt that the seizure of drugs was part of a nine-day operation by multiple agencies that started on November 17. "The anti-smuggling operation went on despite rough conditions with Indian Coast Guard Ships Vaibhav, Vikram, Samar, Abhinav and Aadesh along with a Coast Guard Dornier aircraft," the Coast Guard spokesman said.

Six people were taken to the port of Thoothukudi and are being interrogated by agencies. Sources indicated that the investigation will look into the potential recipients of the drugs in Tamil Nadu and also the supplier from Pakistan.

Besides investigating the potential recipients of the drugs in Tamil Nadu, investigating authorities will also try to identify the source of the drugs in Pakistan.

The Narcotics Control Bureau is working to dismantle the international supply chains used by drug traffickers. India is sandwiched between the Golden Crescent on the northwestern frontier and Golden Triangle on the northeastern frontier. The Golden Crescent region of South Asia—comprising Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran—is a principal global site for opium production and distribution.

The Golden Triangle comprising Thailand, Laos and Myanmar is one of the largest opium-producing areas of the world since the 1950s. Most of the world's heroin came from the Golden Triangle until the early 21st century when Afghanistan became the world's largest producer.

