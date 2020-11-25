STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore officials diffuse tensions over setting up of temporary mosque near temple

Hindu outfits, police said, claimed that construction of a mosque within 100 metres of a temple is a violation of 1986 government order.

Published: 25th November 2020 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

Muslims offer prayers at a mosque.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The granting of permission to temporarily set up a mosque in Press Colony near a Hindu temple triggered tensions between members of both communities in Coimbatore. However, government officials diffused the situation on Tuesday by conducting a peace meeting with both parties.

According to officials, recently a temple and a mosque on Mettupalayam Road were demolished to pave way for road expansion.

Based on requests from the minority community, the district administration gave permission to temporarily set up a mosque on a piece of private land, belonging to a community member, till January 12 next year.  The petitioners were asked to look for an alternative site by then.

As the site is near a temple, Hindu outfits and some locals opposed the move and staged a protest near the temple on Monday evening. To prevent any untoward incidents, a team of police personnel was deployed in the vicinity.

On Tuesday, a team of officials from revenue and police departments, along with Coimbatore North MLA Arunkumar, conducted a peace meeting and resolved the issue amicably.

"The district administration denied permission for construction of a permanent mosque on the land to ensure communal harmony and avoid tensions in the future. The permission was granted as a temporary arrangement for two months," a revenue official said.

Hindu outfits, police said, claimed that construction of a mosque within 100 metres of a temple is a violation of 1986 government order.

A revenue official referred to a Justice Venugopal commission recommendation and said that prior permission from a district collector is mandatory for construction of any religious structure. 

The commission made the recommendation after an inquiry into communal riots in Kanniyakumari in 1982. Following this, the State government passed an order leaving the power to grant said permission with collectors, the official said, adding that the order does not have any mention of a 100 metre-rule, as claimed by the Hindu outfits.

Two officials from the police and another two from revenue departments also said they were not aware of any such a clause.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Coimbatore Mosque Coimbatore Temple
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp