Cyclone Nivar: Chembarambakkam lake to release 1000 cusecs water 12 pm onwards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With copious inflow of water being recorded in reservoirs in the city, Chembarambakkam lake's depth crossed 22 feet as against the total capacity of 24 feet.

Officials confirmed they would release 1,000 cusecs water at around 12 pm on Wednesday.

People living in low lying areas on the banks of Adyar river have been given an alert.

An official from the Public Works Department said, "The inflow of water has been high ever since the rains began. The inflow now is about 402 cubic feet per second. It is obligatory to take action to evacuate people living in low lying areas and release water. The public need not worry as the water will be released in phases."

A People residing near the lake including those at Sirukalathur, Kavanur, Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam, Thirunirmalai and the lower reached of Adyar river have been alerted to evacuate.

The inflow of the river was hovering at around 402 cubic feet per second on Wednesday morning.

Chennai corporation official said, 158 relief centers are currently open in the city. Certain areas in the city corporation zones - Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Adyar and Alandur zones - are identified as vulnerable for flooding.

To report rain water stagnation and other flooding issues, you can contact 044-25384530, 044-25384540, 1913.

Zone wise helpline numbers:

* Kodambakkam- 9445190210

* Valasaravakkam- 9445190211

* Alandur- 9445190212

* Adyar- 9445190213

