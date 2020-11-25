STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Nivar: Defence personnel reach Puducherry for relief work

The Integrated defence staff (IDF) are part of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief and have a lot of experience in handling relief and rehabilitation.

Published: 25th November 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Giant waves hit Puducherry coast on wednesday before the landfall of cyclone Nivar (Photo |EPS/G Pattabi Raman)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Integrated defense staff (IDF), Chennai, a multi-tasking defence team with 100 personnel, including five officers, has arrived in Puducherry to assist the administration as the Union territory is gearing up to brace cyclone Nivar.

They are part of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief and have a lot of experience in handling relief and rehabilitation and are experts in diverse activities, tree cutting, extending medical relief and others,  Development Commissioner-cum-Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner A Anbarasu said. 

The cyclone is expected to make a landfall past midnight near Puducherry, as per IMD, he said. This would mean 50 kilometre area North and South of Puducherry will be affected, he said. 

International agencies have predicted that the cyclone would move further northwards before making landfall somewhere near Chengalpattu. In both the cases, Puducherry will bear the brunt of the cyclone and hence expert assistance has been taken, he said.

As the IDF staff is not familiar with Puducherry, the revenue department personnel will work in close coordination with them. In addition, another 60 personnel from NDRF have come of which  40 have been deployed in Puducherry and 20 in Karaikal, he said.

Uprooting and breaking of trees and disruption of power lines are expected as the wind speed predicted is high. Already vulnerable poles and dangerous tree branches are being removed. Wherever required, the power supply will be stopped. 

The restoration work post-cyclone would be done in the least possible time, assured  Anbarasu. During cyclone Gaja,  which hit Karaikal, the power supply was restored within four hours, he said, adding that within four to six hours power supply is expected to be restored.

Anbarasu appealed to people to remain calm in their houses and not be anxious to come out even after the cyclone passes as it may be dangerous.

As many as 100 boats with around 600 fishermen had gone into the sea from Karaikal. As many as 90 boats have returned. Only 10 boats with 60 persons are still at sea but have come closer to the coast.  Contacts have been established with them and they are reaching Karaikal soon. In case of difficulty, they have been advised to reach either Nagapattinam or Jagadipattinam. Not even a single boat or fisherman is unaccounted and they are all safe, Anbarasu said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyclone Nivar IDF cyclone relief diasater relief
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp