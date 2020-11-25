STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Nivar: Medical teams hold fever camps at temporary shelters, distribute masks

In Tiruvannamalai district, as many as 842 temporary shelters have been set up to accommodate people evacuated from vulnerable places and those staying in unsafe houses and huts

Health department staff held medical camps in temporary shelters and distributed masks and sanitisers to the evacuated persons in Tiruvannamalai (Photo | Special arrangement)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI: In order to ensure the safety of inmates of temporary shelters set up for evacuees in the wake of Cyclone Nivar, medical teams are holding fever camps at these shelters and distributing masks.

In Tiruvannamalai district, as many as 842 temporary shelters have been set up to accommodate people evacuated from vulnerable places and those staying in unsafe houses and huts.

“We are holding medical camps in all the shelters where people have been accommodated. They are also being given masks and sanitisers as per the standard operating procedure for COVID pandemic management,” said Dr R Meera, Deputy Director (DD) of Health Services, Tiruvannamalai.

The health department has also made elaborate arrangements for sanitising places which are hit by Cyclone Nivar in order to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases.

Follow Cyclone Nivar live updates here

Adequate quantities of masks, sanitisers, bleaching powder and fogging equipment have been stocked in the district.

A senior revenue department officer informed that 3,130 people have been evacuated and accommodated at 132 temporary shelters in Tiruvannamalai district.

24 medical teams in Vellore

As many as 24 medical teams have been put on alert in Vellore district, according to Dr T Manivannan, DD, Health Services.

Each of the seven blocks has been equipped with three medical teams to attend to emergencies in the district and each team has a physician and paramedical staff.

Similar teams have also been set up at 6 blocks in Tirupathur district and 7 blocks in Ranipet district.

Moreover, medical teams have also been kept on high alert to be moved to other districts as and when required, Manivannan informed.

In Ranipet district, a total of 3,912 persons have been kept at 125 relief centres. They are being provided food and water by the district administration, besides ensuring social distancing as per COVID pandemic management procedures.

