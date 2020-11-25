STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Nivar: No bus services in seven districts on Wednesday

A senior transport official said services fall under essential category and hence, buses will be operated as usual in 31 districts, barring the seven districts which are likely to hit by the cyclone.

Published: 25th November 2020 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

People stranded at Central bus stand in Tiruchy on Tuesday after bus services to some districts were suspended | Picture credit: MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the government has declared a public holiday on Wednesday, the transport corporations will not operate buses in Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts. 

In Chennai, 50 per cent of MTC services will be operated, similar to the pattern followed on public holidays. However, branch managers have been empowered to alter the schedule depending on patronage. 
A senior transport official said services fall under essential category and hence, buses will be operated as usual in 31 districts, barring the seven districts which are likely to hit by the cyclone.

“Government buses will neither be allowed to run in the seven districts nor will they pass through these districts. This means that all the long-distance buses from Chennai to Delta and southern districts, which are operated via Villupuram and Chengalpattu, will remain suspended,” said the official.

However, buses from Chennai to Bengaluru, Hosur, Vellore, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Karur, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and other destinations in Kongu region will be operated. Both SETC and TNSTC buses will ply as per schedule. 

As per the earlier announcement, services to Tirupati and other parts of Andhra Pradesh will resume on Wednesday. Since 1 pm on Tuesday, over 4,000 buses operated by Villupuram and Kumbakonam divisions of TNSTC, long-distance buses of SETC, and services of Puducherry Road Transport Corporation were suspended in seven districts.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Nivar Tamil Nadu bus service
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp