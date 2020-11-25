STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rainfall in evening, gusty winds along Puducherry-Chennai coast as cyclone Nivar catches pace

Indian Meteorological Department is maintaining that the storm would make landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm near Puducherry on Wednesday late evening. 

Published: 25th November 2020 10:47 AM

Chennai rain, Cyclone Nivar

Cyclone Nivar is all set to turn into a very severe cyclonic storm. (Photo | Express

By Express News Service

CHNENAI: Despite severe cyclonic storm Nivar being 300 km away from Puducherry-Chennai coast, gusty winds have gathered pace.

Meanwhile, Chennai and Karaikal doppler radars are picking-up high intensity bands approaching the coastline and in all probability the coastal areas, including Chennai will witness extreme rains post Wednesday afternoon.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) is maintaining that the storm would make landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm near Puducherry on Wednesday late evening. 

However, popular weather bloggers, like Pradeep John and Raja, are suggesting the possibility of landfall south of Chennai somewhere close to Kalpakkam, where the Madras Atomic Power Station is located. 

The plant is already on high alert activating cyclone protection machinery.

