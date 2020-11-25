Light rain across Thanjavur district; NDRF evacuates 3,200 people as cyclone Nivar intensifies

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Though widespread light rains occurred across Thanjavur, Tiruvarur districts since Wednesday morning, the coastal areas in the district experienced only drizzle.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure against cyclone Nivar, as many as 3,200 persons living in low lying areas in Thanjavur district were evacuated to 78 relief camps.

The traditional fisherfolk in coastal towns like Adirampattinam are taking their fishing net to safer places.

"As Gaja cyclone had damaged a large number of nets, the fishermen are not taking any chances this time", says N Kalidoss, the district secretary of fisherfolk union (AITUC) from Adirampattinam.

In Mallipattinam coast, the winds from the land mass strated blowing towards the sea.

There was slight drizzle in the coastal areas of Adirampattinam and Mallipattinam till noon.

