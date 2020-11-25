STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Light rain across Thanjavur district; NDRF evacuates 3,200 people as cyclone Nivar intensifies

As a precautionary measure as many as 3,200 persons living in low lying areas in Thanjavur district were evacuated to 78 relief camps.

Published: 25th November 2020 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Nivar

Evacuation process is underway in low-lying areas of Thanjavur district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Though widespread light rains occurred across Thanjavur, Tiruvarur districts since Wednesday morning, the coastal areas in the district experienced only drizzle.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure against cyclone Nivar, as many as 3,200 persons living in low lying areas in Thanjavur district were evacuated to 78 relief camps.

The traditional fisherfolk in coastal towns like Adirampattinam are taking their fishing net to safer places.

CLICK HERE FOR CYCLONE NIVAR LIVE UPDATES

"As Gaja cyclone had damaged a large number of nets, the fishermen are not taking any chances this time", says N Kalidoss, the district secretary of fisherfolk union (AITUC) from Adirampattinam.

In Mallipattinam coast, the winds from the land mass strated blowing towards the sea. 

There was slight drizzle in the coastal areas of Adirampattinam and Mallipattinam till noon.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Nivar Cyclone Nivar Updates Nivar Cyclone Nivar Helpline Numbers
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp