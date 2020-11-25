STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Remain indoors till officials announce it's safe: Puducherry District Collector on cyclone Nivar

Experts say the chances of Nivar further intensifying can't be ruled out considering both ocean and atmospheric conditions.

Published: 25th November 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

High tides at kovalam beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: District Collector Purva Garg has cautioned people not to venture out during the cyclone even after the winds appear to have calmed down emphasising that it can be 'dangerous.'

In a statement, she explained that as the cyclonic storm approaches windspeed increases. The noise increases due to shaking of tree and branches. Suddenly the sounds stops and windspeed drops.

This may give a false sense of relief to the people and people start coming out of their house. But that would be deceptive calm due to the eye of the storm. 

''After some time when the eye passes, the wind speed will intensify again. That could be dangerous. Therefore, people are advised not to venture out during such time till the local authorities communicate that it is safe. People should remain inside till it is officially announced that the cyclone has passed'', she added.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have declared Wednesday a public holiday as many trains and flights have been cancelled and all three ports in Chennai have been closed.

ALSO WATCH:

